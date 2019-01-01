QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
United Fire Group Inc is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The company's only operating segment being property and casualty insurance, which includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance. The primary source of revenue is premiums and investment income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4101.690 1.2800
REV283.270M272.501M-10.769M

United Fire Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Fire Group (UFCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ: UFCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Fire Group's (UFCS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United Fire Group (UFCS) stock?

A

The latest price target for United Fire Group (NASDAQ: UFCS) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting UFCS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.79% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United Fire Group (UFCS)?

A

The stock price for United Fire Group (NASDAQ: UFCS) is $27.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Fire Group (UFCS) pay a dividend?

A

The next United Fire Group (UFCS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) reporting earnings?

A

United Fire Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is United Fire Group (UFCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Fire Group.

Q

What sector and industry does United Fire Group (UFCS) operate in?

A

United Fire Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.