Range
1.94 - 2.05
Vol / Avg.
4.6K/337.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.81 - 14.94
Mkt Cap
135.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.98
P/E
4.38
EPS
-0.42
Shares
69.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Viomi Technology Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart home products through its platform. Products offered by the company include 21Face smart refrigerator, Viomi dishwasher, Eyebot smart range hood, VioV smart speaker, smart mirror, smart water purification systems, smart kitchen products and other smart products. It generates revenues mainly from the sales of its IoT products, consumable products, and from our value-added businesses.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Viomi Technology Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viomi Technology Co's (VIOT) competitors?

A

Other companies in Viomi Technology Co’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Weber (NYSE:WEBR), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Q

What is the target price for Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) was reported by Needham on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.50 expecting VIOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 384.69% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Viomi Technology Co (VIOT)?

A

The stock price for Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) is $1.96 last updated Today at 3:00:05 PM.

Q

Does Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 5, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2019.

Q

When is Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) reporting earnings?

A

Viomi Technology Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viomi Technology Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) operate in?

A

Viomi Technology Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.