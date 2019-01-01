|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Viomi Technology Co’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Weber (NYSE:WEBR), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).
The latest price target for Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) was reported by Needham on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.50 expecting VIOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 384.69% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) is $1.96 last updated Today at 3:00:05 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 5, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2019.
Viomi Technology Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Viomi Technology Co.
Viomi Technology Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.