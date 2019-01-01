QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/164.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
58.74 - 74.99
Mkt Cap
12.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
47.84
EPS
0
Shares
184M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
InterContinental Hotels Group operates 889,000 rooms across 17 brands addressing the midscale through luxury segments. Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express constitute the largest brand, while Hotel Indigo, Even, Hualuxe, Kimpton, and Voco are newer lifestyle brands experiencing strong demand. The company launched a midscale brand, Avid, in summer 2017 and closed on a 51% stake in Regent Hotels in July 2018. It acquired Six Senses in February 2019. Managed and franchised represent 99% of total rooms. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the Americas represents 58% of total rooms, with Greater China accounting for 16%; Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa make up 26%.

InterContinental Hotels Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InterContinental Hotels (IHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InterContinental Hotels's (IHG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for InterContinental Hotels (IHG) stock?

A

The latest price target for InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) was reported by UBS on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IHG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for InterContinental Hotels (IHG)?

A

The stock price for InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) is $69.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InterContinental Hotels (IHG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.86 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 2, 2020.

Q

When is InterContinental Hotels (NYSE:IHG) reporting earnings?

A

InterContinental Hotels does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InterContinental Hotels (IHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InterContinental Hotels.

Q

What sector and industry does InterContinental Hotels (IHG) operate in?

A

InterContinental Hotels is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.