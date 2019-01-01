QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Coca-Cola Femsa, a subsidiary of Femsa, is the largest franchise bottler of the Coca-Cola Co. by volume. The firm primarily purchases beverage concentrates from TCCC, which it processes and packages, and then distributes the finished trademark beverages to on- and off-premises retailers. While Mexico and Brazil are Coca-Cola Femsa's most important markets, generating roughly 80% of volume, the firm operates in other Central and South American countries, including Panama, Guatemala, Uruguay, and Argentina. The equity value of the firm is divvied up between Femsa (which owns series A shares), TCCC (series D), and the public, holding 47%, 28%, and 25% economic interests, respectively. Series A and D shares control 89% of the voting rights and are not publicly listed.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.810

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV2.490B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coca-Cola Femsa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coca-Cola Femsa's (KOF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 59.00 expecting KOF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.85% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF)?

A

The stock price for Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) is $53.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2020.

Q

When is Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) reporting earnings?

A

Coca-Cola Femsa’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coca-Cola Femsa.

Q

What sector and industry does Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) operate in?

A

Coca-Cola Femsa is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.