Range
3.21 - 3.52
Vol / Avg.
27.6M/15.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.63 - 5.13
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
655.5M
Outstanding
Transocean Ltd commands one of the largest deep-water and ultra-deep-water fleets in the world. Its rigs operate globally, but the major deep-water basins are in West Africa, Brazil, and the Gulf of Mexico. Transocean's customers tend to be national oil companies, independents, and international oil companies.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120-0.190 -0.0700
REV657.020M621.000M-36.020M

Transocean Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Transocean (RIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Transocean's (RIG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Transocean.

Q

What is the target price for Transocean (RIG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting RIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.87% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Transocean (RIG)?

A

The stock price for Transocean (NYSE: RIG) is $3.365 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Transocean (RIG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 23, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 21, 2015.

Q

When is Transocean (NYSE:RIG) reporting earnings?

A

Transocean’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Transocean (RIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Transocean.

Q

What sector and industry does Transocean (RIG) operate in?

A

Transocean is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.