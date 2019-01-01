QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.99 - 10.37
Vol / Avg.
427.1K/302K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.4 - 12.52
Mkt Cap
947.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
91.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 12:05PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 6:17AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 6:46AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is an operator of health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and operator of health and wellness centers at destination resorts worldwide. It offers a suite of premium health, fitness, beauty and wellness services and products. The services provided by the company include body, salon, and skincare services and products, fitness classes and personal fitness training and pain management, detoxifying programs and comprehensive body composition analyses among others. The company has only one single segment of Maritime and Destination Resorts.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OneSpaWorld Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OneSpaWorld Holdings's (OSW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) stock?

A

The latest price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) was reported by Jefferies on January 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OSW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW)?

A

The stock price for OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) is $10.33 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on January 9, 2020.

Q

When is OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) reporting earnings?

A

OneSpaWorld Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OneSpaWorld Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) operate in?

A

OneSpaWorld Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.