Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
54K/13.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.79 - 63.7
Mkt Cap
14.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.99
Shares
324.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
United Airlines is a major U.S. network carrier. United's hubs include San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international travel than legacy peers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-2.080-1.600 0.4800
REV7.990B8.192B202.000M

Analyst Ratings

United Airlines Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Airlines Holdings (UAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Airlines Holdings's (UAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United Airlines Holdings (UAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting UAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.07% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United Airlines Holdings (UAL)?

A

The stock price for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is $44.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Airlines Holdings (UAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 23, 2008 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2008.

Q

When is United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) reporting earnings?

A

United Airlines Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is United Airlines Holdings (UAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Airlines Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does United Airlines Holdings (UAL) operate in?

A

United Airlines Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.