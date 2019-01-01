|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-2.080
|-1.600
|0.4800
|REV
|7.990B
|8.192B
|202.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Airlines Holdings’s space includes: Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).
The latest price target for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting UAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.07% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is $44.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $2.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 23, 2008 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2008.
United Airlines Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for United Airlines Holdings.
United Airlines Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.