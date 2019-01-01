QQQ
Range
40.53 - 41.77
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/2.3M
Div / Yield
0.63/1.55%
52 Wk
32.13 - 52.06
Mkt Cap
6.2B
Payout Ratio
14.32
Open
41.31
P/E
9.68
EPS
0.14
Shares
153.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Harley-Davidson is a global leading manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles, merchandise, parts, and accessories. It sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles and offers a complete line of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear, and apparel, as well as merchandise. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley has historically captured about half of all heavyweight domestic retail motorcycle registrations, a metric it had ceded in 2020 as it repositioned the business, but a level it is working back toward. The firm recently expanded into the middleweight market with its Pan America model and into electric with the LiveWire brand.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.3700.150 0.5200
REV663.840M816.015M152.175M

Harley-Davidson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harley-Davidson (HOG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harley-Davidson's (HOG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Harley-Davidson (HOG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting HOG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.45% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Harley-Davidson (HOG)?

A

The stock price for Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) is $40.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harley-Davidson (HOG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Harley-Davidson (HOG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reporting earnings?

A

Harley-Davidson’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Harley-Davidson (HOG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harley-Davidson.

Q

What sector and industry does Harley-Davidson (HOG) operate in?

A

Harley-Davidson is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.