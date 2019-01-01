|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.840
|0.860
|0.0200
|REV
|244.740M
|247.889M
|3.149M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MaxLinear’s space includes: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS).
The latest price target for MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) was reported by Needham on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting MXL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.10% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) is $59.655 last updated Today at 5:59:12 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for MaxLinear.
MaxLinear’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MaxLinear.
MaxLinear is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.