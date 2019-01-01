QQQ
Range
54.89 - 60.38
Vol / Avg.
222.6K/609.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
30.47 - 77.89
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
54.94
P/E
109.66
EPS
0.37
Shares
76.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. MaxLinear's product options include both radio frequency receivers and radio frequency receiver systems-on-chips. The company's products enable the distribution and display of broadband video and data content in a wide range of electronic devices. Customers for MaxLinear include original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8400.860 0.0200
REV244.740M247.889M3.149M

MaxLinear Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MaxLinear (MXL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MaxLinear's (MXL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MaxLinear (MXL) stock?

A

The latest price target for MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) was reported by Needham on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting MXL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.10% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MaxLinear (MXL)?

A

The stock price for MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) is $59.655 last updated Today at 5:59:12 PM.

Q

Does MaxLinear (MXL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MaxLinear.

Q

When is MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) reporting earnings?

A

MaxLinear’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is MaxLinear (MXL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MaxLinear.

Q

What sector and industry does MaxLinear (MXL) operate in?

A

MaxLinear is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.