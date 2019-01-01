Heritage Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides commercial lending and deposit relationships with small businesses and their owners in its market areas and attracting deposits from the general public. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Besides, the Bank also makes real estate construction loans, land development loans, and consumer loans, and originates first mortgage loans on residential properties primarily located in its market area. Geographically, all the business activity if functioned through the region of the United States.