|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.460
|0.550
|0.0900
|REV
|56.550M
|57.747M
|1.197M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Heritage Financial’s space includes: First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST), Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC).
The latest price target for Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting HFWA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) is $25.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
Heritage Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Heritage Financial.
Heritage Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.