Range
25.66 - 26.17
Vol / Avg.
152.3K/203.1K
Div / Yield
0.84/3.25%
52 Wk
20.95 - 30.86
Mkt Cap
907.5M
Payout Ratio
29.67
Open
26.05
P/E
9.47
EPS
0.56
Shares
35.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 8:31AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Heritage Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides commercial lending and deposit relationships with small businesses and their owners in its market areas and attracting deposits from the general public. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Besides, the Bank also makes real estate construction loans, land development loans, and consumer loans, and originates first mortgage loans on residential properties primarily located in its market area. Geographically, all the business activity if functioned through the region of the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4600.550 0.0900
REV56.550M57.747M1.197M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Heritage Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heritage Financial (HFWA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heritage Financial's (HFWA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Heritage Financial (HFWA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting HFWA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heritage Financial (HFWA)?

A

The stock price for Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) is $25.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heritage Financial (HFWA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) reporting earnings?

A

Heritage Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Heritage Financial (HFWA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heritage Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Heritage Financial (HFWA) operate in?

A

Heritage Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.