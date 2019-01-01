QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
42.94 - 43.61
Vol / Avg.
297.1K/197K
Div / Yield
1.16/2.70%
52 Wk
37.67 - 50.65
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
29.66
Open
43.33
P/E
11.27
EPS
0.89
Shares
53.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 1:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 9:57AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 2:32PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 8:16AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Merchants Corp, through its subsidiaries, provides its customers with financial services delivered locally by bankers. It offers personal banking, business banking, real estate mortgage lending, cash management services, brokerage, wealth management, and insurance. The company reports in only one segment that is community banking.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9300.890 -0.0400
REV136.450M127.120M-9.330M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Merchants Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Merchants (FRME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ: FRME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Merchants's (FRME) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Merchants (FRME) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Merchants (NASDAQ: FRME) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting FRME to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.60% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Merchants (FRME)?

A

The stock price for First Merchants (NASDAQ: FRME) is $43.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Merchants (FRME) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Merchants (FRME) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) reporting earnings?

A

First Merchants’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is First Merchants (FRME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Merchants.

Q

What sector and industry does First Merchants (FRME) operate in?

A

First Merchants is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.