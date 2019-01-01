|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.080
|-0.710
|-0.6300
|REV
|515.460M
|581.581M
|66.121M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Genesis Energy.
The latest price target for Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting GEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.89% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) is $10.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Genesis Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Genesis Energy.
Genesis Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.