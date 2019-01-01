Genesis Energy LP is a US-based limited partnership that focuses on the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It engages in providing services to crude oil and natural gas producers, and industrial and commercial enterprises. The reportable segments of the company are offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation, and marine transportation. It generates maximum revenue from the sodium minerals and sulfur services segment. Sodium minerals and sulfur services segment include trona and trona-based exploring, mining, processing, producing, marketing, and selling activities, as well as the processing of high sulfur gas streams for refineries to remove the sulfur, and selling the related by-product.