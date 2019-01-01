QQQ
Genesis Energy LP is a US-based limited partnership that focuses on the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It engages in providing services to crude oil and natural gas producers, and industrial and commercial enterprises. The reportable segments of the company are offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation, and marine transportation. It generates maximum revenue from the sodium minerals and sulfur services segment. Sodium minerals and sulfur services segment include trona and trona-based exploring, mining, processing, producing, marketing, and selling activities, as well as the processing of high sulfur gas streams for refineries to remove the sulfur, and selling the related by-product.

Q1 2022 Earnings
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080-0.710 -0.6300
REV515.460M581.581M66.121M

Genesis Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Genesis Energy (GEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genesis Energy's (GEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genesis Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Genesis Energy (GEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting GEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.89% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genesis Energy (GEL)?

A

The stock price for Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) is $10.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genesis Energy (GEL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) reporting earnings?

A

Genesis Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Genesis Energy (GEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genesis Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Genesis Energy (GEL) operate in?

A

Genesis Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.