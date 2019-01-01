|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.570
|1.520
|-0.0500
|REV
|402.570M
|405.697M
|3.127M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in East West Bancorp’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting EWBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.12% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) is $87.04 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
East West Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for East West Bancorp.
East West Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.