Range
86.72 - 89.31
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/961.8K
Div / Yield
1.6/1.82%
52 Wk
65.87 - 93.51
Mkt Cap
12.4B
Payout Ratio
21.64
Open
88.5
P/E
14.4
EPS
1.53
Shares
141.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
East West Bancorp Inc is the holding company for East West Bank, a full-service commercial bank with cross-border operations concentrated in the United States and China. East-West Bank is one of a few U.S. based banks with a full banking license in China. The bank's cost strategy has increasingly focused on expanding its deposit base away from time deposits to commercial deposits. The bank has also taken part in entertainment partnerships between participants in China and Hollywood. Most of these efforts include financing the production and distribution of film and television projects. The bank leverages its cultural and regulatory knowledge in the U.S. and China to assist its customers in entering new markets. Most of its earning assets are in loans held for investment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5701.520 -0.0500
REV402.570M405.697M3.127M

East West Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy East West Bancorp (EWBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are East West Bancorp's (EWBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for East West Bancorp (EWBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting EWBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.12% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for East West Bancorp (EWBC)?

A

The stock price for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) is $87.04 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does East West Bancorp (EWBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) reporting earnings?

A

East West Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is East West Bancorp (EWBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for East West Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does East West Bancorp (EWBC) operate in?

A

East West Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.