Baytex Energy Corp
(NYSE:BTE)
$4.18
0.03[0.72%]
Last update: 8:28AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$4.18
0[0.00%]
Open4.150Close4.170
Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763MMkt Cap3.604B
Day Range4.140 - 4.21052 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE:BTE), Quotes and News Summary

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open4.150Close4.170
Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763MMkt Cap3.604B
Day Range4.140 - 4.21052 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
Lisa Levin - Jun 4, 2020, 5:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 12:18PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 5:11AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 2:30PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:21PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:10PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 7:04AM
TipRanks - 3 hours ago
Seeking Alpha - 2 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 5 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 6 days ago
InvestorsObserver - Oct 3, 2023, 10:39AM
Seeking Alpha - Oct 1, 2023, 11:01AM
TipRanks - Sep 28, 2023, 7:36PM
StockNews - Sep 28, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorPlace - Sep 27, 2023, 9:44PM
InvestorsObserver - Sep 26, 2023, 8:04AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.270 0.1800
REV436.440M445.725M9.285M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-06-21BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformLowers6.005.50
2023-06-15RBC CapitalGregory PardyReiteratesOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
2023-05-05BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformAnnounces-6.00
2023-05-04RBC CapitalGregory PardyMaintainsOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
Q

How do I buy Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baytex Energy's (BTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baytex Energy (BTE)?

A

The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.

Q

Does Baytex Energy (BTE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.

Q

When is Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) reporting earnings?

A

Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Q

Is Baytex Energy (BTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Baytex Energy (BTE) operate in?

A

Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE:BTE), Quotes and News Summary

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open4.150Close4.170
Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763MMkt Cap3.604B
Day Range4.140 - 4.21052 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
Lisa Levin - Jun 4, 2020, 5:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 12:18PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 5:11AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 2:30PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:21PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:10PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 7:04AM
TipRanks - 3 hours ago
Seeking Alpha - 2 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 5 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 6 days ago
InvestorsObserver - Oct 3, 2023, 10:39AM
Seeking Alpha - Oct 1, 2023, 11:01AM
TipRanks - Sep 28, 2023, 7:36PM
StockNews - Sep 28, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorPlace - Sep 27, 2023, 9:44PM
InvestorsObserver - Sep 26, 2023, 8:04AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.270 0.1800
REV436.440M445.725M9.285M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-06-21BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformLowers6.005.50
2023-06-15RBC CapitalGregory PardyReiteratesOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
2023-05-05BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformAnnounces-6.00
2023-05-04RBC CapitalGregory PardyMaintainsOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
Q

How do I buy Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baytex Energy's (BTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baytex Energy (BTE)?

A

The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.

Q

Does Baytex Energy (BTE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.

Q

When is Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) reporting earnings?

A

Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Q

Is Baytex Energy (BTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Baytex Energy (BTE) operate in?

A

Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE:BTE), Quotes and News Summary

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open4.150Close4.170
Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763MMkt Cap3.604B
Day Range4.140 - 4.21052 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
Lisa Levin - Jun 4, 2020, 5:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 12:18PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 5:11AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 2:30PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:21PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:10PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 7:04AM
TipRanks - 3 hours ago
Seeking Alpha - 2 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 5 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 6 days ago
InvestorsObserver - Oct 3, 2023, 10:39AM
Seeking Alpha - Oct 1, 2023, 11:01AM
TipRanks - Sep 28, 2023, 7:36PM
StockNews - Sep 28, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorPlace - Sep 27, 2023, 9:44PM
InvestorsObserver - Sep 26, 2023, 8:04AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.270 0.1800
REV436.440M445.725M9.285M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-06-21BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformLowers6.005.50
2023-06-15RBC CapitalGregory PardyReiteratesOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
2023-05-05BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformAnnounces-6.00
2023-05-04RBC CapitalGregory PardyMaintainsOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
Q

How do I buy Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baytex Energy's (BTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baytex Energy (BTE)?

A

The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.

Q

Does Baytex Energy (BTE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.

Q

When is Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) reporting earnings?

A

Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Q

Is Baytex Energy (BTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Baytex Energy (BTE) operate in?

A

Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE:BTE), Quotes and News Summary

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open4.150Close4.170
Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763MMkt Cap3.604B
Day Range4.140 - 4.21052 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
Lisa Levin - Jun 4, 2020, 5:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 12:18PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 5:11AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 2:30PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:21PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:10PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 7:04AM
TipRanks - 3 hours ago
Seeking Alpha - 2 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 5 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 6 days ago
InvestorsObserver - Oct 3, 2023, 10:39AM
Seeking Alpha - Oct 1, 2023, 11:01AM
TipRanks - Sep 28, 2023, 7:36PM
StockNews - Sep 28, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorPlace - Sep 27, 2023, 9:44PM
InvestorsObserver - Sep 26, 2023, 8:04AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.270 0.1800
REV436.440M445.725M9.285M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-06-21BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformLowers6.005.50
2023-06-15RBC CapitalGregory PardyReiteratesOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
2023-05-05BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformAnnounces-6.00
2023-05-04RBC CapitalGregory PardyMaintainsOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
Q

How do I buy Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baytex Energy's (BTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baytex Energy (BTE)?

A

The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.

Q

Does Baytex Energy (BTE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.

Q

When is Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) reporting earnings?

A

Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Q

Is Baytex Energy (BTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Baytex Energy (BTE) operate in?

A

Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE:BTE), Quotes and News Summary

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open4.150Close4.170
Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763MMkt Cap3.604B
Day Range4.140 - 4.21052 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
Lisa Levin - Jun 4, 2020, 5:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 12:18PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 5:11AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 2:30PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:21PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:10PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 7:04AM
TipRanks - 3 hours ago
Seeking Alpha - 2 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 5 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 6 days ago
InvestorsObserver - Oct 3, 2023, 10:39AM
Seeking Alpha - Oct 1, 2023, 11:01AM
TipRanks - Sep 28, 2023, 7:36PM
StockNews - Sep 28, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorPlace - Sep 27, 2023, 9:44PM
InvestorsObserver - Sep 26, 2023, 8:04AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.270 0.1800
REV436.440M445.725M9.285M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-06-21BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformLowers6.005.50
2023-06-15RBC CapitalGregory PardyReiteratesOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
2023-05-05BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformAnnounces-6.00
2023-05-04RBC CapitalGregory PardyMaintainsOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
Q

How do I buy Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baytex Energy's (BTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baytex Energy (BTE)?

A

The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.

Q

Does Baytex Energy (BTE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.

Q

When is Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) reporting earnings?

A

Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Q

Is Baytex Energy (BTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Baytex Energy (BTE) operate in?

A

Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE:BTE), Quotes and News Summary

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open4.150Close4.170
Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763MMkt Cap3.604B
Day Range4.140 - 4.21052 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
Lisa Levin - Jun 4, 2020, 5:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 12:18PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 5:11AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 2:30PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:21PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:10PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 7:04AM
TipRanks - 3 hours ago
Seeking Alpha - 2 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 5 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 6 days ago
InvestorsObserver - Oct 3, 2023, 10:39AM
Seeking Alpha - Oct 1, 2023, 11:01AM
TipRanks - Sep 28, 2023, 7:36PM
StockNews - Sep 28, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorPlace - Sep 27, 2023, 9:44PM
InvestorsObserver - Sep 26, 2023, 8:04AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.270 0.1800
REV436.440M445.725M9.285M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-06-21BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformLowers6.005.50
2023-06-15RBC CapitalGregory PardyReiteratesOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
2023-05-05BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformAnnounces-6.00
2023-05-04RBC CapitalGregory PardyMaintainsOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
Q

How do I buy Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baytex Energy's (BTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baytex Energy (BTE)?

A

The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.

Q

Does Baytex Energy (BTE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.

Q

When is Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) reporting earnings?

A

Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Q

Is Baytex Energy (BTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Baytex Energy (BTE) operate in?

A

Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE:BTE), Quotes and News Summary

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open4.150Close4.170
Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763MMkt Cap3.604B
Day Range4.140 - 4.21052 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
Lisa Levin - Jun 4, 2020, 5:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 12:18PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 5:11AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 2:30PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:21PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:10PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 7:04AM
TipRanks - 3 hours ago
Seeking Alpha - 2 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 5 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 6 days ago
InvestorsObserver - Oct 3, 2023, 10:39AM
Seeking Alpha - Oct 1, 2023, 11:01AM
TipRanks - Sep 28, 2023, 7:36PM
StockNews - Sep 28, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorPlace - Sep 27, 2023, 9:44PM
InvestorsObserver - Sep 26, 2023, 8:04AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.270 0.1800
REV436.440M445.725M9.285M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-06-21BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformLowers6.005.50
2023-06-15RBC CapitalGregory PardyReiteratesOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
2023-05-05BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformAnnounces-6.00
2023-05-04RBC CapitalGregory PardyMaintainsOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
Q

How do I buy Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baytex Energy's (BTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baytex Energy (BTE)?

A

The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.

Q

Does Baytex Energy (BTE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.

Q

When is Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) reporting earnings?

A

Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Q

Is Baytex Energy (BTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Baytex Energy (BTE) operate in?

A

Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE:BTE), Quotes and News Summary

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open4.150Close4.170
Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763MMkt Cap3.604B
Day Range4.140 - 4.21052 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
Lisa Levin - Jun 4, 2020, 5:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 12:18PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 5:11AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 2:30PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:21PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:10PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 7:04AM
TipRanks - 3 hours ago
Seeking Alpha - 2 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 5 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 6 days ago
InvestorsObserver - Oct 3, 2023, 10:39AM
Seeking Alpha - Oct 1, 2023, 11:01AM
TipRanks - Sep 28, 2023, 7:36PM
StockNews - Sep 28, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorPlace - Sep 27, 2023, 9:44PM
InvestorsObserver - Sep 26, 2023, 8:04AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.270 0.1800
REV436.440M445.725M9.285M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-06-21BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformLowers6.005.50
2023-06-15RBC CapitalGregory PardyReiteratesOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
2023-05-05BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformAnnounces-6.00
2023-05-04RBC CapitalGregory PardyMaintainsOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
Q

How do I buy Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baytex Energy's (BTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baytex Energy (BTE)?

A

The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.

Q

Does Baytex Energy (BTE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.

Q

When is Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) reporting earnings?

A

Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Q

Is Baytex Energy (BTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Baytex Energy (BTE) operate in?

A

Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE:BTE), Quotes and News Summary

Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open4.150Close4.170
Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763MMkt Cap3.604B
Day Range4.140 - 4.21052 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
Lisa Levin - Jun 4, 2020, 5:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 12:18PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 3, 2020, 5:11AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 2:30PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:21PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 12:10PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2020, 7:04AM
TipRanks - 3 hours ago
Seeking Alpha - 2 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 5 days ago
Seeking Alpha - 6 days ago
InvestorsObserver - Oct 3, 2023, 10:39AM
Seeking Alpha - Oct 1, 2023, 11:01AM
TipRanks - Sep 28, 2023, 7:36PM
StockNews - Sep 28, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorPlace - Sep 27, 2023, 9:44PM
InvestorsObserver - Sep 26, 2023, 8:04AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.270 0.1800
REV436.440M445.725M9.285M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-06-21BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformLowers6.005.50
2023-06-15RBC CapitalGregory PardyReiteratesOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
2023-05-05BMO CapitalMike MurphyMaintainsMarket PerformMarket PerformAnnounces-6.00
2023-05-04RBC CapitalGregory PardyMaintainsOutperformOutperformMaintains9.009.00
Q

How do I buy Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baytex Energy's (BTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Baytex Energy (BTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baytex Energy (BTE)?

A

The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.

Q

Does Baytex Energy (BTE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.

Q

When is Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) reporting earnings?

A

Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Q

Is Baytex Energy (BTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Baytex Energy (BTE) operate in?

A

Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved