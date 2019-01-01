Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE:BTE), Quotes and News Summary

|Open4.150
|Close4.170
|Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763M
|Mkt Cap3.604B
|Day Range4.140 - 4.210
|52 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open4.150
|Close4.170
|Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763M
|Mkt Cap3.604B
|Day Range4.140 - 4.210
|52 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.270
|0.1800
|REV
|436.440M
|445.725M
|9.285M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-06-21
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Lowers
|6.00
|5.50
|2023-06-15
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
|2023-05-05
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Announces
|-
|6.00
|2023-05-04
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.
The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.
Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.
Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open4.150
|Close4.170
|Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763M
|Mkt Cap3.604B
|Day Range4.140 - 4.210
|52 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.270
|0.1800
|REV
|436.440M
|445.725M
|9.285M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-06-21
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Lowers
|6.00
|5.50
|2023-06-15
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
|2023-05-05
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Announces
|-
|6.00
|2023-05-04
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.
The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.
Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.
Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open4.150
|Close4.170
|Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763M
|Mkt Cap3.604B
|Day Range4.140 - 4.210
|52 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.270
|0.1800
|REV
|436.440M
|445.725M
|9.285M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-06-21
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Lowers
|6.00
|5.50
|2023-06-15
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
|2023-05-05
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Announces
|-
|6.00
|2023-05-04
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.
The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.
Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.
Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open4.150
|Close4.170
|Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763M
|Mkt Cap3.604B
|Day Range4.140 - 4.210
|52 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.270
|0.1800
|REV
|436.440M
|445.725M
|9.285M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-06-21
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Lowers
|6.00
|5.50
|2023-06-15
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
|2023-05-05
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Announces
|-
|6.00
|2023-05-04
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.
The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.
Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.
Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open4.150
|Close4.170
|Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763M
|Mkt Cap3.604B
|Day Range4.140 - 4.210
|52 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.270
|0.1800
|REV
|436.440M
|445.725M
|9.285M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-06-21
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Lowers
|6.00
|5.50
|2023-06-15
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
|2023-05-05
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Announces
|-
|6.00
|2023-05-04
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.
The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.
Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.
Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open4.150
|Close4.170
|Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763M
|Mkt Cap3.604B
|Day Range4.140 - 4.210
|52 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.270
|0.1800
|REV
|436.440M
|445.725M
|9.285M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-06-21
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Lowers
|6.00
|5.50
|2023-06-15
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
|2023-05-05
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Announces
|-
|6.00
|2023-05-04
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.
The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.
Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.
Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open4.150
|Close4.170
|Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763M
|Mkt Cap3.604B
|Day Range4.140 - 4.210
|52 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.270
|0.1800
|REV
|436.440M
|445.725M
|9.285M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-06-21
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Lowers
|6.00
|5.50
|2023-06-15
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
|2023-05-05
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Announces
|-
|6.00
|2023-05-04
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.
The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.
Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.
Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open4.150
|Close4.170
|Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763M
|Mkt Cap3.604B
|Day Range4.140 - 4.210
|52 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.270
|0.1800
|REV
|436.440M
|445.725M
|9.285M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-06-21
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Lowers
|6.00
|5.50
|2023-06-15
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
|2023-05-05
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Announces
|-
|6.00
|2023-05-04
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.
The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.
Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.
Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Baytex Energy Stock (NYSE: BTE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open4.150
|Close4.170
|Vol / Avg.7.228M / 6.763M
|Mkt Cap3.604B
|Day Range4.140 - 4.210
|52 Wk Range2.890 - 4.490
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.270
|0.1800
|REV
|436.440M
|445.725M
|9.285M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-06-21
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Lowers
|6.00
|5.50
|2023-06-15
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
|2023-05-05
|BMO Capital
|Mike Murphy
|Maintains
|Market PerformMarket Perform
|Announces
|-
|6.00
|2023-05-04
|RBC Capital
|Gregory Pardy
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|9.00
|9.00
You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.
The latest price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) was reported by BMO Capital on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) is $4.18 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2015.
Baytex Energy’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 2, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.
Baytex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NYSE.