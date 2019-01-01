Founded in 1858, Macy's operates nearly 600 stores under the Macy's nameplate, 58 stores under the Bloomingdale's nameplate, and 160 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites, owns 65% of a Chinese e-commerce joint venture, and licenses two Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances composed 58% of Macy's 2020 sales. The retailer recently consolidated its headquarters in New York City.