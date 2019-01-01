QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/15.6M
Div / Yield
0.63/2.72%
52 Wk
13.73 - 37.95
Mkt Cap
6.7B
Payout Ratio
6.59
Open
-
P/E
5.09
EPS
2.5
Shares
292.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 18 hours ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 12:42PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:46AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Founded in 1858, Macy's operates nearly 600 stores under the Macy's nameplate, 58 stores under the Bloomingdale's nameplate, and 160 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites, owns 65% of a Chinese e-commerce joint venture, and licenses two Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances composed 58% of Macy's 2020 sales. The retailer recently consolidated its headquarters in New York City.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9602.450 0.4900
REV8.430B8.665B235.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Macy's Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macy's (M) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macy's (NYSE: M) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Macy's's (M) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Macy's (M) stock?

A

The latest price target for Macy's (NYSE: M) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting M to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.28% downside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Macy's (M)?

A

The stock price for Macy's (NYSE: M) is $22.8 last updated Today at 2:32:51 PM.

Q

Does Macy's (M) pay a dividend?

A

The next Macy's (M) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Macy's (NYSE:M) reporting earnings?

A

Macy's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Macy's (M) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macy's.

Q

What sector and industry does Macy's (M) operate in?

A

Macy's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.