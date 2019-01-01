|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.600
|0.660
|0.0600
|REV
|13.080M
|24.804M
|11.724M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Newtek Business Services’s space includes: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL), TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) and Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF).
The latest price target for Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) was reported by Raymond James on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NEWT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) is $25.36 last updated Today at 6:42:31 PM.
The next Newtek Business Services (NEWT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-18.
Newtek Business Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Newtek Business Services.
Newtek Business Services is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.