Range
24 - 25.87
Vol / Avg.
172.8K/191K
Div / Yield
3.3/12.57%
52 Wk
21.92 - 38.78
Mkt Cap
610.5M
Payout Ratio
71.59
Open
25
P/E
7.31
EPS
0.74
Shares
24.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Newtek Business Services Corp non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The firm's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. The company provides business solutions that are designed to help organizations to grow sales, reduce costs, and minimize risk. Its solutions include web design, domains, hosting, website security, and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6000.660 0.0600
REV13.080M24.804M11.724M

Newtek Business Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newtek Business Services (NEWT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Newtek Business Services's (NEWT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Newtek Business Services (NEWT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) was reported by Raymond James on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NEWT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Newtek Business Services (NEWT)?

A

The stock price for Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) is $25.36 last updated Today at 6:42:31 PM.

Q

Does Newtek Business Services (NEWT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Newtek Business Services (NEWT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-18.

Q

When is Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) reporting earnings?

A

Newtek Business Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Newtek Business Services (NEWT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newtek Business Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Newtek Business Services (NEWT) operate in?

A

Newtek Business Services is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.