Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1K/131.1K
Div / Yield
3.12/5.94%
52 Wk
46.24 - 60.95
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
96.28
Open
-
P/E
13.04
EPS
1.41
Shares
24.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Universal Corp is a global leaf tobacco supplier. The company procures leaf tobacco from farmers, processes it, and sells it to companies that manufacture consumer tobacco products. Universal does not manufacture or sell any consumer products itself. More than 15% of total company revenue comes from the North America segment, which sells cigarette tobacco in North America. Approximately three quarters of revenue is from the Other Regions segment, which sells cigarette tobacco outside North America. The remainder of company revenue is from the Other Tobacco Operations segment, which sells dark air-cured tobacco (used primarily in cigar, pipe, and smokeless products), oriental tobacco, and services worldwide.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.800
REV652.644M

Analyst Ratings

Universal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal (UVV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal (NYSE: UVV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Universal's (UVV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Universal (UVV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Universal (NYSE: UVV) was reported by Davenport on September 12, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UVV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal (UVV)?

A

The stock price for Universal (NYSE: UVV) is $52.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal (UVV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Universal (UVV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-08.

Q

When is Universal (NYSE:UVV) reporting earnings?

A

Universal’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Universal (UVV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal (UVV) operate in?

A

Universal is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NYSE.