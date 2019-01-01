QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.19 - 18.4
Vol / Avg.
10M/6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.15 - 46
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.28
P/E
49.11
EPS
1.21
Shares
463.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 10 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:48PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 11:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 5:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 3:37PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 2:14PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 2:29PM
Benzinga - Dec 31, 2021, 2:18PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Hertz Global Holdings Inc operates an automotive vehicle rental service through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company offers cars, crossovers, and light trucks for rent; ancillary products and services; rental of industrial, construction, and material handling equipment; and fleet-leasing and fleet-management services. The company operates a network of car rental locations and licenses its brands to associates and franchisees. The highest segment by revenue is the U.S. car rental unit.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7600.910 0.1500
REV1.980B1.949B-31.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hertz Global Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ: HTZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hertz Global Holdings's (HTZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ: HTZ) was reported by Barclays on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting HTZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.25% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ)?

A

The stock price for Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ: HTZ) is $17.19 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hertz Global Holdings.

Q

When is Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) reporting earnings?

A

Hertz Global Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 23, 2022.

Q

Is Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hertz Global Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) operate in?

A

Hertz Global Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.