Hertz Global Holdings Inc operates an automotive vehicle rental service through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company offers cars, crossovers, and light trucks for rent; ancillary products and services; rental of industrial, construction, and material handling equipment; and fleet-leasing and fleet-management services. The company operates a network of car rental locations and licenses its brands to associates and franchisees. The highest segment by revenue is the U.S. car rental unit.