|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.170
|-0.310
|-0.1400
|REV
|674.320M
|683.735M
|9.415M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Liberty Oilfield Services’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting LBRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.17% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) is $11.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2020.
Liberty Oilfield Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Liberty Oilfield Services.
Liberty Oilfield Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.