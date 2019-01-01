QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.5 - 17.78
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
186.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Liberty Oilfield Services provides hydraulic fracturing services--mainly pressure pumping--to onshore E&P firms' major basins throughout North America. Its 2020 acquisition of Schlumberger's OneStim business segment made Liberty the second- largest pressure pumper in North America. It also added wireline operations, two Permian frac sand mines, and an expanded technological portfolio.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.170-0.310 -0.1400
REV674.320M683.735M9.415M

Analyst Ratings

Liberty Oilfield Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liberty Oilfield Services's (LBRT) competitors?

A

Other companies in Liberty Oilfield Services’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).

Q

What is the target price for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting LBRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.17% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)?

A

The stock price for Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) is $11.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2020.

Q

When is Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) reporting earnings?

A

Liberty Oilfield Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) operate in?

A

Liberty Oilfield Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.