Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
AdvanSix Inc. is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin. Nylon 6 is a synthetic material used by the customers to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films, which in turn are used in such end-products as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food and industrial packaging. In addition, it also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and other chemical intermediates. Geographically, the group operates through the United States and its business is also expanding internationally but it derives the majority of revenue from the United States region.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8100.800 -0.0100
REV408.300M424.064M15.764M

AdvanSix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AdvanSix (ASIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AdvanSix's (ASIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AdvanSix (ASIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting ASIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.34% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AdvanSix (ASIX)?

A

The stock price for AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) is $36.63 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AdvanSix (ASIX) pay a dividend?

A

The next AdvanSix (ASIX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) reporting earnings?

A

AdvanSix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is AdvanSix (ASIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AdvanSix.

Q

What sector and industry does AdvanSix (ASIX) operate in?

A

AdvanSix is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.