|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.810
|0.800
|-0.0100
|REV
|408.300M
|424.064M
|15.764M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AdvanSix’s space includes: Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT), Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE), CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) and Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH).
The latest price target for AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting ASIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.34% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) is $36.63 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next AdvanSix (ASIX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
AdvanSix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AdvanSix.
AdvanSix is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.