KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates, and shuttles tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. The Partnership is formed for acquiring ownership interests in over four shuttle tankers owned by Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS (KNOT). It operates through the shuttle tanker market segment.

KNOT Offshore Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KNOT Offshore Partners's (KNOP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KNOT Offshore Partners.

Q

What is the target price for KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) stock?

A

The latest price target for KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) was reported by Barclays on January 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting KNOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.36% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)?

A

The stock price for KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) is $15.1298 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) reporting earnings?

A

KNOT Offshore Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KNOT Offshore Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) operate in?

A

KNOT Offshore Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.