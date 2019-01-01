|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for KNOT Offshore Partners.
The latest price target for KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) was reported by Barclays on January 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting KNOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.36% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) is $15.1298 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.
KNOT Offshore Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for KNOT Offshore Partners.
KNOT Offshore Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.