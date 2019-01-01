|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
|REV
|106.800M
|106.862M
|62.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Summit Hotel Properties’s space includes: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO), Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST).
The latest price target for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting INN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.20% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) is $9.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2020.
Summit Hotel Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Summit Hotel Properties.
Summit Hotel Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.