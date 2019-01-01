Summit Hotel Properties Inc is a U.S.-based hotel investment company focusing on select-service hotels in the upscale and upper-midscale properties in the U.S. Substantially all of Summit's assets are held and operated by its Operating Partnership, Summit Hotel OP, LP, in which the company holds general and limited partnership interests. The firm has one segment in activities related to investing in real estate. Summit's revenue streams include Room and Other hotel operations revenue. Room comprises the majority of total revenues. The firm's hotels are located in various markets, such as corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, and leisure attractions. Summit's hotels operate under major brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Holiday Inn.