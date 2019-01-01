QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Summit Hotel Properties Inc is a U.S.-based hotel investment company focusing on select-service hotels in the upscale and upper-midscale properties in the U.S. Substantially all of Summit's assets are held and operated by its Operating Partnership, Summit Hotel OP, LP, in which the company holds general and limited partnership interests. The firm has one segment in activities related to investing in real estate. Summit's revenue streams include Room and Other hotel operations revenue. Room comprises the majority of total revenues. The firm's hotels are located in various markets, such as corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, and leisure attractions. Summit's hotels operate under major brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Holiday Inn.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.140
REV106.800M106.862M62.000K

Analyst Ratings

Summit Hotel Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit Hotel Properties (INN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summit Hotel Properties's (INN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Summit Hotel Properties (INN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting INN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.20% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit Hotel Properties (INN)?

A

The stock price for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) is $9.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summit Hotel Properties (INN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2020.

Q

When is Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) reporting earnings?

A

Summit Hotel Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Summit Hotel Properties (INN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit Hotel Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit Hotel Properties (INN) operate in?

A

Summit Hotel Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.