Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
DXP Enterprises Inc is a distributor of products and services to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Dubai. The company's reportable segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Service Centers segment. The company offers pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production services for rotating equipment, bearings and power transmissions, industrial supplies and safety products. DXP Enterprises serves the oil and gas, general manufacturing, chemical, reseller, transportation, fabrication and construction, food and beverage, mining, agriculture, power, and refining industries.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4600.360 -0.1000
REV296.000M289.494M-6.506M

DXP Enterprises Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DXP Enterprises (DXPE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DXP Enterprises's (DXPE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DXP Enterprises (DXPE) stock?

A

The latest price target for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting DXPE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -28.16% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DXP Enterprises (DXPE)?

A

The stock price for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) is $27.84 last updated Today at 8:12:09 PM.

Q

Does DXP Enterprises (DXPE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DXP Enterprises.

Q

When is DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) reporting earnings?

A

DXP Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is DXP Enterprises (DXPE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DXP Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does DXP Enterprises (DXPE) operate in?

A

DXP Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.