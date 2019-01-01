|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.460
|0.360
|-0.1000
|REV
|296.000M
|289.494M
|-6.506M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DXP Enterprises’s space includes: Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC), Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS), Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI).
The latest price target for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting DXPE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -28.16% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) is $27.84 last updated Today at 8:12:09 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for DXP Enterprises.
DXP Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for DXP Enterprises.
DXP Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.