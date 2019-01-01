QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.9K/268K
Div / Yield
0.24/0.71%
52 Wk
27.64 - 37
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
17.44
Open
-
P/E
13.48
EPS
3920.12
Shares
240.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 8:08AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
BanColombia SA is a financial services company. A conglomerate of financial institutions, BanColombia offers a wide range of product offerings and financial services, including loans to small and midsize enterprises and governments, leasing, factoring, and asset management. The company's operations are in Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and Guatemala.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BanColombia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BanColombia (CIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BanColombia's (CIB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BanColombia (CIB) stock?

A

The latest price target for BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) was reported by Credit Suisse on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CIB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BanColombia (CIB)?

A

The stock price for BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) is $34.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BanColombia (CIB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is BanColombia (NYSE:CIB) reporting earnings?

A

BanColombia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is BanColombia (CIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BanColombia.

Q

What sector and industry does BanColombia (CIB) operate in?

A

BanColombia is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.