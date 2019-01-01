|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BanColombia’s space includes: Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH), Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB).
The latest price target for BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) was reported by Credit Suisse on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CIB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) is $34.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.
BanColombia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BanColombia.
BanColombia is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.