Range
2.33 - 2.87
Vol / Avg.
92.1K/252.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.4 - 16.13
Mkt Cap
35.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.41
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
12.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Polar Power Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling direct current power systems for applications in the telecommunications market, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterrupted power supply. The company's products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery systems, and Marine DC generators.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Polar Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Polar Power (POLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Polar Power's (POLA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Polar Power (POLA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Polar Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Polar Power (POLA)?

A

The stock price for Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) is $2.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Polar Power (POLA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Polar Power.

Q

When is Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) reporting earnings?

A

Polar Power’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Polar Power (POLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Polar Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Polar Power (POLA) operate in?

A

Polar Power is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.