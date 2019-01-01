Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Its business segments are separated by geographical regions: Las Vegas Locals; Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest & South. Midwest & South holds the largest number of entertainment properties, and it generates most sales for the company. Boyd generates most of its revenue from its gaming operations.