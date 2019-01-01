QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Based in Stamford, Conn., Gartner provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services and hosted nearly 80 IT conferences across the globe in 2007.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4202.990 0.5700
REV1.250B1.306B56.000M

Gartner Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gartner (IT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gartner (NYSE: IT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gartner's (IT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gartner (IT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gartner (NYSE: IT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 339.00 expecting IT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.86% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gartner (IT)?

A

The stock price for Gartner (NYSE: IT) is $273.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gartner (IT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gartner.

Q

When is Gartner (NYSE:IT) reporting earnings?

A

Gartner’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Gartner (IT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gartner.

Q

What sector and industry does Gartner (IT) operate in?

A

Gartner is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.