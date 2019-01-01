QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
70.23 - 74.94
Vol / Avg.
11.2M/10.2M
Div / Yield
1.28/1.77%
52 Wk
64.05 - 106.34
Mkt Cap
199.7B
Payout Ratio
34.78
Open
70.94
P/E
21.01
EPS
-0.46
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 12:32PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 11:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 11:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 11:05AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1101.210 0.1000
REV10.210B10.360B150.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oracle Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oracle (ORCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oracle's (ORCL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oracle (ORCL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting ORCL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.10% upside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oracle (ORCL)?

A

The stock price for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is $74.78 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Oracle (ORCL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reporting earnings?

A

Oracle’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Oracle (ORCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oracle.

Q

What sector and industry does Oracle (ORCL) operate in?

A

Oracle is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.