QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/447K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.33 - 23.71
Mkt Cap
13.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
11.01
Shares
635.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 3:05PM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 12:57PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Apr 5, 2021, 7:57AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Sasol Ltd operates as a vertically integrated chemicals and energy company through its three main segments: mining and gas; fuels and chemicals. It generates maximum revenue from the Chemicals segment. The company operates coal mines and its upstream interests in oil and gas, both of which are used as feedstock in the company's energy and chemicals operations. Sasol markets commodity and performance chemicals, sells liquid fuel products, and markets, distributes and transports pipeline gas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sasol Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sasol (SSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sasol (NYSE: SSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sasol's (SSL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sasol (SSL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sasol (NYSE: SSL) was reported by B of A Securities on December 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SSL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sasol (SSL)?

A

The stock price for Sasol (NYSE: SSL) is $21.745 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sasol (SSL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Sasol (NYSE:SSL) reporting earnings?

A

Sasol does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sasol (SSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sasol.

Q

What sector and industry does Sasol (SSL) operate in?

A

Sasol is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.