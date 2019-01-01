|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sasol (NYSE: SSL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sasol’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and RPM International (NYSE:RPM).
The latest price target for Sasol (NYSE: SSL) was reported by B of A Securities on December 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SSL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sasol (NYSE: SSL) is $21.745 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.
Sasol does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sasol.
Sasol is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.