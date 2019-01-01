QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/117.3K
Div / Yield
0.36/1.33%
52 Wk
18.83 - 29.15
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
12.5
Open
-
P/E
11.24
EPS
0.46
Shares
37.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Byline Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank serving small-and-medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the small business administration lenders in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5000.690 0.1900
REV76.070M80.742M4.672M

Byline Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Byline Bancorp (BY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Byline Bancorp's (BY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Byline Bancorp (BY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) was reported by Stephens & Co. on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting BY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.07% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Byline Bancorp (BY)?

A

The stock price for Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) is $26.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Byline Bancorp (BY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) reporting earnings?

A

Byline Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Byline Bancorp (BY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Byline Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Byline Bancorp (BY) operate in?

A

Byline Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.