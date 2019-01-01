|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.500
|0.690
|0.1900
|REV
|76.070M
|80.742M
|4.672M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Byline Bancorp’s space includes: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA), HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST), Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).
The latest price target for Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) was reported by Stephens & Co. on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting BY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.07% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) is $26.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.
Byline Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Byline Bancorp.
Byline Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.