Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
MISTRAS Group Inc provides asset protection solutions and systems. The company evaluates the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure. The company's three operating segments are Service, International and Products and Systems, of which key revenue is derived from the Services segment. Services segment provides asset protection solutions predominantly in North America, with the largest concentration in the United States, followed by Canada, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, and inspection. The asset protection solutions include field inspections, consulting, maintenance, data management, access, monitoring and laboratory quality assurance.

MISTRAS Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MISTRAS Group (MG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MISTRAS Group's (MG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MISTRAS Group (MG) stock?

A

The latest price target for MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) was reported by Maxim Group on May 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MISTRAS Group (MG)?

A

The stock price for MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) is $6.395 last updated Today at 3:48:10 PM.

Q

Does MISTRAS Group (MG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MISTRAS Group.

Q

When is MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) reporting earnings?

A

MISTRAS Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is MISTRAS Group (MG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MISTRAS Group.

Q

What sector and industry does MISTRAS Group (MG) operate in?

A

MISTRAS Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.