CVR Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of nitrogen fertilizer products. Its principal products include Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The company market the ammonia products to industrial and agricultural customers and the UAN products to agricultural customers. The primary geographic markets for its fertilizer products are Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado and Texas. The company's product sales are heavily weighted toward UAN.

CVR Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CVR Partners (UAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CVR Partners's (UAN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CVR Partners.

Q

What is the target price for CVR Partners (UAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting UAN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -97.06% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CVR Partners (UAN)?

A

The stock price for CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) is $102.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CVR Partners (UAN) pay a dividend?

A

The next CVR Partners (UAN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) reporting earnings?

A

CVR Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is CVR Partners (UAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CVR Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does CVR Partners (UAN) operate in?

A

CVR Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.