Buenaventura Mining Co Inc is a mining company involved in exploring, mining, and processing primarily gold and silver. The company's operating segments are Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares; and Industrial activities. The company sells metals such as Silver, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Lead, and Manganese sulfate. its geographical segments are Peru, America (excluding Peru), Europe, and Asia.