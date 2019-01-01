QQQ
Buenaventura Mining Co Inc is a mining company involved in exploring, mining, and processing primarily gold and silver. The company's operating segments are Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares; and Industrial activities. The company sells metals such as Silver, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Lead, and Manganese sulfate. its geographical segments are Peru, America (excluding Peru), Europe, and Asia.

Buenaventura Mining Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Buenaventura Mining Co (BVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Buenaventura Mining Co's (BVN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Buenaventura Mining Co (BVN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 25, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BVN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Buenaventura Mining Co (BVN)?

A

The stock price for Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) is $9.485 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Buenaventura Mining Co (BVN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 10, 2019 to stockholders of record on April 12, 2019.

Q

When is Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) reporting earnings?

A

Buenaventura Mining Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Buenaventura Mining Co (BVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Buenaventura Mining Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Buenaventura Mining Co (BVN) operate in?

A

Buenaventura Mining Co is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.