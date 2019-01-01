|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
|0.250
|0.1100
|REV
|272.110M
|273.400M
|1.290M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Yelp’s space includes: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO).
The latest price target for Yelp (NYSE: YELP) was reported by JP Morgan on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting YELP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Yelp (NYSE: YELP) is $34.02 last updated Today at 6:25:10 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Yelp.
Yelp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Yelp.
Yelp is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.