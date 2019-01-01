QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
33.46 - 34.44
Vol / Avg.
348.8K/708.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
31.6 - 43.86
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
34.16
P/E
68.42
EPS
0.32
Shares
73M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 3:14PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 11:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 10:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 1:27PM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 5:28PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 3:14PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 9:27AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Yelp Inc operates in the online content market based primarily in the United States. It provides a web-based platform and mobile application to bridge the gap between businesses and consumers. The platform assists consumers through product reviews, tips, photos and videos thereby enabling them in making better buying decisions and posting their feedbacks. It also caters to businesses in reaching out to potential customers by providing advertising space. In addition, it also lets the buyers directly transact with businesses directly through its platform. Yelp generates revenue mainly from the sale of advertising on its website and mobile app to businesses.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1400.250 0.1100
REV272.110M273.400M1.290M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yelp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yelp (YELP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yelp's (YELP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yelp (YELP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yelp (NYSE: YELP) was reported by JP Morgan on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting YELP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.58% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yelp (YELP)?

A

The stock price for Yelp (NYSE: YELP) is $34.02 last updated Today at 6:25:10 PM.

Q

Does Yelp (YELP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yelp.

Q

When is Yelp (NYSE:YELP) reporting earnings?

A

Yelp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Yelp (YELP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yelp.

Q

What sector and industry does Yelp (YELP) operate in?

A

Yelp is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.