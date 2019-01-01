QQQ
Range
9.35 - 10.05
Vol / Avg.
190.6K/160.7K
Div / Yield
0.84/8.67%
52 Wk
9.69 - 12.69
Mkt Cap
444.4M
Payout Ratio
10.45
Open
9.5
P/E
1.56
EPS
0
Shares
44.3M
Outstanding
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. The company is engaged in investing in micro-cap securities. It invests in the consumer discretionary sector including auto components, automobiles, diversified consumer services, hotels, restaurants and leisure, household durables, internet and catalogue retail, leisure products, media, multiline retail, and textiles, apparel and luxury goods, Consumer staples sector including beverages, food and staples retailing, food products, and personal products, Energy sector including energy equipment and services, and oil, gas and consumable fuels. The company also invests in other sectors including healthcare, financials, industrials, IT, telecommunications and materials.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Royce Micro-Cap Trust's (RMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT)?

A

The stock price for Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) is $10.025 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) reporting earnings?

A

Royce Micro-Cap Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) operate in?

A

Royce Micro-Cap Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.