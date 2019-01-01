Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. The company is engaged in investing in micro-cap securities. It invests in the consumer discretionary sector including auto components, automobiles, diversified consumer services, hotels, restaurants and leisure, household durables, internet and catalogue retail, leisure products, media, multiline retail, and textiles, apparel and luxury goods, Consumer staples sector including beverages, food and staples retailing, food products, and personal products, Energy sector including energy equipment and services, and oil, gas and consumable fuels. The company also invests in other sectors including healthcare, financials, industrials, IT, telecommunications and materials.