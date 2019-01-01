|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Barings Participation (NYSE: MPV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Barings Participation.
There is no analysis for Barings Participation
The stock price for Barings Participation (NYSE: MPV) is $13.945 last updated Today at 3:00:48 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2021.
Barings Participation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Barings Participation.
Barings Participation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.