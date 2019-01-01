QQQ
Range
3.77 - 3.95
Vol / Avg.
320.6K/334.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.85 - 9.09
Mkt Cap
187.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.89
P/E
-
EPS
1.49
Shares
49.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Acacia Research Corp is engaged in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Acacia Research Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acacia Research (ACTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acacia Research's (ACTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Acacia Research (ACTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) was reported by Craig-Hallum on May 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting ACTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.82% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acacia Research (ACTG)?

A

The stock price for Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) is $3.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acacia Research (ACTG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on November 4, 2015.

Q

When is Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) reporting earnings?

A

Acacia Research’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Acacia Research (ACTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acacia Research.

Q

What sector and industry does Acacia Research (ACTG) operate in?

A

Acacia Research is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.