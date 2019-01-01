QQQ
Range
39.64 - 41.1
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/504.2K
Div / Yield
0.62/1.60%
52 Wk
26.1 - 43.63
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
12.22
Open
40.29
P/E
15.23
EPS
0.95
Shares
193.9M
Outstanding
Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Brands include Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, and Gold Toe. Gildan produces most of its clothing at factories in Latin America. The Montreal-based company generates most of its sales in the U.S. and was incorporated in 1984.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.760 0.2100
REV715.510M784.251M68.741M

Analyst Ratings

see more
Gildan Activewear Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gildan Activewear (GIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gildan Activewear's (GIL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gildan Activewear.

Q

What is the target price for Gildan Activewear (GIL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) was reported by Stifel on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting GIL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.93% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gildan Activewear (GIL)?

A

The stock price for Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) is $39.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gildan Activewear (GIL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gildan Activewear (GIL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) reporting earnings?

A

Gildan Activewear’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Gildan Activewear (GIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gildan Activewear.

Q

What sector and industry does Gildan Activewear (GIL) operate in?

A

Gildan Activewear is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.