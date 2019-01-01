United Security Bancshares operates as the holding for United Security Bank. It provides commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals located in Fresno, Madera, and Kern Counties. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company's primary sources of revenue are interest income from loans and investment securities.