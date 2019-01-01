|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.200
|REV
|10.669M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of United Security (NASDAQ: UBFO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Security’s space includes: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH), Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB).
There is no analysis for United Security
The stock price for United Security (NASDAQ: UBFO) is $8.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
United Security’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for United Security.
United Security is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.