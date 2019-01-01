QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.9K
Div / Yield
0.44/5.29%
52 Wk
7.44 - 8.92
Mkt Cap
140.5M
Payout Ratio
74.58
Open
-
P/E
14.08
EPS
0.2
Shares
17M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:53PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 5:46PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
United Security Bancshares operates as the holding for United Security Bank. It provides commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals located in Fresno, Madera, and Kern Counties. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company's primary sources of revenue are interest income from loans and investment securities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.200
REV10.669M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

United Security Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Security (UBFO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Security (NASDAQ: UBFO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Security's (UBFO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United Security (UBFO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Security

Q

Current Stock Price for United Security (UBFO)?

A

The stock price for United Security (NASDAQ: UBFO) is $8.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Security (UBFO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is United Security (NASDAQ:UBFO) reporting earnings?

A

United Security’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is United Security (UBFO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Security.

Q

What sector and industry does United Security (UBFO) operate in?

A

United Security is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.