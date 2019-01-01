|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.850
|1.020
|0.1700
|REV
|847.600M
|864.351M
|16.751M
You can purchase shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ScanSource’s space includes: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL), Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY), Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG).
The latest price target for ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) was reported by Raymond James on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting SCSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.42% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) is $30.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ScanSource.
ScanSource’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ScanSource.
ScanSource is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.