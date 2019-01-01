QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
29.11 - 30.74
Vol / Avg.
109.1K/111.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.89 - 40.83
Mkt Cap
785.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
29.47
P/E
9.9
EPS
0.91
Shares
25.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
ScanSource Inc provides value-added services for technology manufacturers and sells to resellers in specialty technology markets. The firm's operations are organized in two segments: Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, which focuses on automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, networking, electronic physical security, and 3-D printing technologies; and Worldwide communications and services, which focuses on communications technologies for vertical markets including education, healthcare, and government. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Worldwide Barcode, Networking, and Security segment.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8501.020 0.1700
REV847.600M864.351M16.751M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ScanSource Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ScanSource (SCSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ScanSource's (SCSC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ScanSource (SCSC) stock?

A

The latest price target for ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) was reported by Raymond James on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting SCSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.42% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ScanSource (SCSC)?

A

The stock price for ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) is $30.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ScanSource (SCSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ScanSource.

Q

When is ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) reporting earnings?

A

ScanSource’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is ScanSource (SCSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ScanSource.

Q

What sector and industry does ScanSource (SCSC) operate in?

A

ScanSource is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.