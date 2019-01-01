ScanSource Inc provides value-added services for technology manufacturers and sells to resellers in specialty technology markets. The firm's operations are organized in two segments: Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, which focuses on automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, networking, electronic physical security, and 3-D printing technologies; and Worldwide communications and services, which focuses on communications technologies for vertical markets including education, healthcare, and government. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Worldwide Barcode, Networking, and Security segment.