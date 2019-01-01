QQQ
NetApp is a leading provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's three operating business units are products, software maintenance, and hardware maintenance. NetApp transitioned from a data center storage firm to a company with software data management solutions for multicloud environments. The California-headquartered company sells globally and has approximately 10,000 employees.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2801.440 0.1600
REV1.610B1.614B4.000M
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2101.280 0.0700
REV1.550B1.566B16.000M

NetApp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NetApp (NTAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NetApp's (NTAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NetApp (NTAP) stock?

A

The latest price target for NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting NTAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.12% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NetApp (NTAP)?

A

The stock price for NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) is $78.18 last updated Today at 8:07:08 PM.

Q

Does NetApp (NTAP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) reporting earnings?

A

NetApp’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 23, 2022.

Q

Is NetApp (NTAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NetApp.

Q

What sector and industry does NetApp (NTAP) operate in?

A

NetApp is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.