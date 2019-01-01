QQQ
Range
40.81 - 42
Vol / Avg.
12.9K/16.7K
Div / Yield
1.52/3.56%
52 Wk
35.65 - 48.19
Mkt Cap
250.9M
Payout Ratio
25
Open
42
P/E
7.11
EPS
1.33
Shares
6.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Northrim BanCorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It generates maximum revenue from the Community Banking segment. The company offers to spend and save products such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, debit cards, cash back rewards, and credit cards. It also includes loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans, investment, and plan products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3801.310 -0.0700
REV21.900M21.710M-190.000K

Analyst Ratings

Northrim BanCorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ: NRIM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northrim BanCorp's (NRIM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northrim BanCorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)?

A

The stock price for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ: NRIM) is $41.135 last updated Today at 7:24:50 PM.

Q

Does Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) reporting earnings?

A

Northrim BanCorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northrim BanCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) operate in?

A

Northrim BanCorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.