Everspin Technologies Inc is a provider of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) products. Its portfolio of MRAM technologies, including Toggle MRAM and Spin-transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM), delivers superior performance, persistence, and reliability in non-volatile memories that transform how mission-critical data is protected against power loss. The company derives revenue from the sale of MRAM-based products in discrete unit form, licenses of and royalties on MRAM and magnetic sensor technology, the sale of backend foundry services, and design services to third parties. It recognizes revenue in three primary geographic regions; North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC).