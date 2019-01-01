QQQ
Everspin Technologies Inc is a provider of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) products. Its portfolio of MRAM technologies, including Toggle MRAM and Spin-transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM), delivers superior performance, persistence, and reliability in non-volatile memories that transform how mission-critical data is protected against power loss. The company derives revenue from the sale of MRAM-based products in discrete unit form, licenses of and royalties on MRAM and magnetic sensor technology, the sale of backend foundry services, and design services to third parties. It recognizes revenue in three primary geographic regions; North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Everspin Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Everspin Technologies (MRAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Everspin Technologies's (MRAM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Everspin Technologies (MRAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) was reported by Needham on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting MRAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.38% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Everspin Technologies (MRAM)?

A

The stock price for Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) is $9.495 last updated Today at 5:10:28 PM.

Q

Does Everspin Technologies (MRAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Everspin Technologies.

Q

When is Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) reporting earnings?

A

Everspin Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Everspin Technologies (MRAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Everspin Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Everspin Technologies (MRAM) operate in?

A

Everspin Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.