Check Point Software Technologies is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor. The company offers solutions for network, endpoint, cloud, and mobile security in addition to security management. Check Point, a software specialist, sells to enterprises, businesses, and consumers. At the end of 2020, 45% of its revenue was from the Americas, 43% from Europe, and 12% from Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The firm, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, was founded in 1993 and has about 5,000 employees.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1202.250 0.1300
REV583.610M599.100M15.490M

Analyst Ratings

Check Point Software Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Check Point Software (CHKP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Check Point Software (NASDAQ: CHKP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Check Point Software's (CHKP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Check Point Software.

Q

What is the target price for Check Point Software (CHKP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Check Point Software (NASDAQ: CHKP) was reported by BMO Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 157.00 expecting CHKP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.44% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Check Point Software (CHKP)?

A

The stock price for Check Point Software (NASDAQ: CHKP) is $133.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Check Point Software (CHKP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Check Point Software.

Q

When is Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) reporting earnings?

A

Check Point Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Check Point Software (CHKP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Check Point Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Check Point Software (CHKP) operate in?

A

Check Point Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.