|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.120
|2.250
|0.1300
|REV
|583.610M
|599.100M
|15.490M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Check Point Software (NASDAQ: CHKP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Check Point Software.
The latest price target for Check Point Software (NASDAQ: CHKP) was reported by BMO Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 157.00 expecting CHKP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.44% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Check Point Software (NASDAQ: CHKP) is $133.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Check Point Software.
Check Point Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Check Point Software.
Check Point Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.