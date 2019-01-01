|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.720
|0.830
|0.1100
|REV
|161.020M
|159.200M
|-1.820M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Interstate BancSys’s space includes: Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW), Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).
The latest price target for First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting FIBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.85% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) is $38.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
First Interstate BancSys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Interstate BancSys.
First Interstate BancSys is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.