QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
38.42 - 39.17
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/765.5K
Div / Yield
1.64/4.26%
52 Wk
36.01 - 51.24
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
52.73
Open
38.71
P/E
12.38
EPS
0.83
Shares
108.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 11:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 12:12PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 5:12PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 9:49AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 8:57AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Interstate BancSystem Inc is a financial holding company. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank offering a range of internet, mobile and other banking and financial services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. It delivers a range of financial products and services to both retail and commercial customers in industries like agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, mining, professional services, retail, tourism, and wholesale trade. In addition to the banking offices, it also offers Internet and mobile banking services. It generates a majority of income from interest charged on loans, and interest and dividends earned on investments.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7200.830 0.1100
REV161.020M159.200M-1.820M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Interstate BancSys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Interstate BancSys (FIBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Interstate BancSys's (FIBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Interstate BancSys (FIBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting FIBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.85% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Interstate BancSys (FIBK)?

A

The stock price for First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) is $38.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Interstate BancSys (FIBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) reporting earnings?

A

First Interstate BancSys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is First Interstate BancSys (FIBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Interstate BancSys.

Q

What sector and industry does First Interstate BancSys (FIBK) operate in?

A

First Interstate BancSys is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.