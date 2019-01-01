QQQ
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is a statutory trust which is formed to own the royalty interests for the benefit of trust unitholders. The Royalty Interests are derived from Chesapeake Energy Corporation's interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of western Oklahoma. The trust also an interest in producing Wells and the development Wells.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chesapeake Granite Wash's (CHKR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chesapeake Granite Wash.

Q

What is the target price for Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on October 30, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting CHKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1022.45% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR)?

A

The stock price for Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) is $0.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:51:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC:CHKR) reporting earnings?

A

Chesapeake Granite Wash does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chesapeake Granite Wash.

Q

What sector and industry does Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) operate in?

A

Chesapeake Granite Wash is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.