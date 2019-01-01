QQQ
Range
21.31 - 22.56
Vol / Avg.
27.8K/27.6K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.75%
52 Wk
21.75 - 51.13
Mkt Cap
140.1M
Payout Ratio
59.41
Open
22.56
P/E
21.59
EPS
-1.13
Shares
6.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Household Durables
Flexsteel Industries Inc is a United States-based company that manufactures, imports, and markets residential and commercial upholstered wooden furniture products. The products offering include sofas, loveseats, chairs, rockers, desks, tables, convertible bedding units, and bedroom furniture. The company's products are intended for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other contract applications. A featured component in the company's upholstered furniture is the durable Blue Steel Spring. It operates in the business segment of Furniture products. The company's furniture products business involves the distribution of manufactured and imported products for residential and contract markets, of which key revenue is derived from the residential market.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.050
REV141.668M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Flexsteel Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flexsteel Industries's (FLXS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flexsteel Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)?

A

The stock price for Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) is $21.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.

Q

When is Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) reporting earnings?

A

Flexsteel Industries’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flexsteel Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) operate in?

A

Flexsteel Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.