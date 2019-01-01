|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.660
|0.3300
|REV
|184.240M
|206.096M
|21.856M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tilly's’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI).
The latest price target for Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) was reported by Seaport Global on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting TLYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) is $12.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.
Tilly's’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tilly's.
Tilly's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.