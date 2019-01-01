QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Tilly's Inc works as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men, young women, boys, and girls. It offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes, and price points. It delivers branded fashion, and core styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses. It also provides backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, and jewelry. The company markets its products under the brand names of Vans, RVCA, Nike SB, and Hurley among others. It operates its stores in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, street-front locations, and also through e-commerce.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.660 0.3300
REV184.240M206.096M21.856M

Tilly's Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tilly's (TLYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tilly's's (TLYS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tilly's (TLYS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) was reported by Seaport Global on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting TLYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tilly's (TLYS)?

A

The stock price for Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) is $12.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tilly's (TLYS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.

Q

When is Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) reporting earnings?

A

Tilly's’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Tilly's (TLYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tilly's.

Q

What sector and industry does Tilly's (TLYS) operate in?

A

Tilly's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.