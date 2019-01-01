|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Ventas (NYSE: VTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ventas’s space includes: Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI).
The latest price target for Ventas (NYSE: VTR) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting VTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.26% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ventas (NYSE: VTR) is $52.34 last updated Today at 4:09:35 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
Ventas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ventas.
Ventas is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.