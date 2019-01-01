QQQ
Range
52.07 - 53.14
Vol / Avg.
302.8K/2.4M
Div / Yield
1.8/3.46%
52 Wk
45.44 - 61.09
Mkt Cap
20.9B
Payout Ratio
1200
Open
52.32
P/E
346.67
EPS
-0.1
Shares
399.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Ventas owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 1,200 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, hospital, life science, and skilled nursing/post-acute care. The portfolio includes over 40 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to the United States. The firm also owns mortgages and other loans, contributing about 3% of NOI.

Ventas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ventas (VTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ventas (NYSE: VTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ventas's (VTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ventas (VTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ventas (NYSE: VTR) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting VTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.26% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ventas (VTR)?

A

The stock price for Ventas (NYSE: VTR) is $52.34 last updated Today at 4:09:35 PM.

Q

Does Ventas (VTR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Ventas (NYSE:VTR) reporting earnings?

A

Ventas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Ventas (VTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ventas.

Q

What sector and industry does Ventas (VTR) operate in?

A

Ventas is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.