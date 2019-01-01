Richardson Electronics Ltd provides engineered solutions, power grid, and microwave tubes and related consumables, power conversion and RF and microwave components, high-value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment and customized display solutions. Its products have applications in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. It has PMT(Power and Microwave Technologies Group), Canvys, and Healthcare reportable segments. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the PMT segment. Its geographical segments include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.