QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.28 - 11.82
Vol / Avg.
74.4K/142.1K
Div / Yield
0.24/2.09%
52 Wk
5.75 - 15.76
Mkt Cap
159.4M
Payout Ratio
35.82
Open
11.38
P/E
17.15
EPS
0.31
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 2:43PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 1:28PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 11:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 5:52AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 5:12PM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 5:12PM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Mar 26, 2021, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 11:00AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Richardson Electronics Ltd provides engineered solutions, power grid, and microwave tubes and related consumables, power conversion and RF and microwave components, high-value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment and customized display solutions. Its products have applications in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. It has PMT(Power and Microwave Technologies Group), Canvys, and Healthcare reportable segments. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the PMT segment. Its geographical segments include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.300
REV53.979M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Richardson Electronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Richardson Electronics (RELL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Richardson Electronics's (RELL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Richardson Electronics (RELL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) was reported by Craig-Hallum on October 17, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RELL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Richardson Electronics (RELL)?

A

The stock price for Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) is $11.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Richardson Electronics (RELL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) reporting earnings?

A

Richardson Electronics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.

Q

Is Richardson Electronics (RELL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Richardson Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Richardson Electronics (RELL) operate in?

A

Richardson Electronics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.